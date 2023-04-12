Jane Goodall discusses power of youth movement, importance of empowering underserved

Dr. Jane Goodall was in South Los Angeles to speak with hundreds of elementary school kids.

The students were treated to a discussion with the legendary conservationist. Goodall, who turned 89 in April, believes one of the greatest tools to save Mother Nature is to empower the underserved. That's why 30 years ago, she brought Roots & Shoots to South LA, a global movement of youth leading change in their communities.

"I feel passionate about alleviating poverty. I get shocked when I go to a big city and you go through all the lush streets with trees and gardens, and then you get to an area where it's all just streets and dirt and cement and smoke," Goodall said. "It makes me angry. Nobody deserves that."

Goodall says she understands what it's like to experience poverty.

"When I grew up, we had very, very little money and my friends went to university and I couldn't afford it. I had to do secretarial," she said. "And then when I got this invitation to Africa, I became a waitress to save up the money."

Her message to the students and younger children following her work?

"Make a difference every single day and they get to choose what sort of difference you make," Goodall said.