The Issue Is: U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli, Gov. Newsom, Gustavo Arellano

During a week of historic conflict between California's leadership and President Trump on the issue of immigration, we talk to:

Gov. Gavin Newsom about his fight with President Donald Trump over control of the National Guard

U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli about his prosecutions of undocumented immigrants and rioters in downtown Los Angeles

L.A. Times' Gustavo Arellano about Sen. Alex Padilla being put into handcuffs at a Department of Homeland Security briefing.

"The Issue Is: with Elex Michaelson" is California's statewide political show. Watch more episodes at TheIssueIsShow.com.