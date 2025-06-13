Expand / Collapse search

The Issue Is: U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli, Gov. Newsom, Gustavo Arellano

By
Published  June 13, 2025 11:26pm PDT
During a week of anti-immigration protests in Los Angeles, we talk to U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli, Gov. Gavin Newsom and the LA Times' Gustavo Arellano.

LOS ANGELES - During a week of historic conflict between California's leadership and President Trump on the issue of immigration, we talk to:

Gov. Gavin Newsom about his fight with President Donald Trump over control of the National Guard

U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli about his prosecutions of undocumented immigrants and rioters in downtown Los Angeles

L.A. Times' Gustavo Arellano about Sen. Alex Padilla being put into handcuffs at a Department of Homeland Security briefing.

