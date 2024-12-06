The Issue Is: Matt Mahan, Michael Knowles, LA Rams

This week, San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan, a Democrat, expresses frustration with California's Democratic leadership.

Mahan was the first Democratic mayor to endorse Proposition 36. But, now he's concerned the state's leadership aren't discussing how to enforce 36 and are potentially adding costs to gas prices.

Mahan also discusses homelessness, artificial intelligence, and crime.

Then, Michael Knowles of The Daily Wire talks about why Trump won, how Democrats lost, and how he thinks Gov. Newsom would be the strongest Democratic nominee.

Finally, the Los Angeles Rams running backs talk about their decision to wear cleats supporting the Axe ALS Foundation. They're doing so after their coach, Ron Gould, told them about one of his former players who is now battling ALS.

"The Issue Is: with Elex Michaelson" is California's statewide political show.