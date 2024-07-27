The Issue Is: Kamala Harris takes the torch

As the 2024 election is now just over 100 days away, it was another unprecedented week in American politics.

Just days after former President Trump was shot at a rally in Pennsylvania and then selected Senator JD Vance as his running mate at the Republican National Convention, the race was again shaken up this week, as President Biden announced he would be stepping aside, abandoning his reelection bid. Within hours, the Democratic Party had rallied around Vice President Kamala Harris, Harris securing enough pledged delegates to head into the DNC next month as the presumptive nominee.

To discuss, Elex Michaelson is joined on "The Issue Is'" by Politico's Melanie Mason and UCLA Professor Lynn Vavreck. The pair discuss the unprecedented nature of this campaign, the swing voter mentality, and the latest in the Veepstakes.

Michaelson is also joined this week by attorney Areva Martin. Martin, a long-time friend of Kamala Harris, pulls back the curtain on the personal side of Kamala Harris. Martin, a delegate at the DNC, also previews the campaign ahead.

