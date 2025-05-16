The Issue Is: Inside the Milken Global Conference

The Milken Global Conference unites the biggest names in tech, politics, sports, entertainment and more.

'The Issue Is:' hosts a panel on Los Angeles' wildfire response, featuring LA Mayor Karen Bass, Snapchat Founder and CEO Evan Spiegel, Cinny Kennard, head of the Annenberg Foundation, and Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath.

U.S. Education Secretary discusses President Donald Trump's plans to dismantle the Department of Education. Dr. Mehmet Oz talks about his new position as head of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. California First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom

Political experts Frank Luntz, Sarah Longwell and Nicholas Kristof talk about the mood of the country under the Trump administration and the state of the Democratic opposition.

"The Issue Is: with Elex Michaelson" is California's statewide political show.