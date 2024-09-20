The Issue Is: George Gascón, Doug Emhoff, Quentin Lake

Attorney George Gascón talks about his efforts to reform the criminal justice system, his work to exonerate the wrongfully convicted and efforts to combat retail theft.

We talk with him as Gascón faces a tough re-election battle against challenger Nathan Hochman.

Next, we air for the first time an interview with Second Gentleman of the United States Doug Emhoff from back in June.

He discusses his support for women in sports and his fight against antisemitism.

Finally, we're with the Los Angeles Rams as they donate a football field to the Nickerson Gardens Housing Authority, L.A.'s largest housing project.

Rams safety Quentin Lake sits down with us in between working out with the kids.

"The Issue Is" is California's statewide political show. Watch FOX 11 Los Angeles Fridays at 10:30 p.m. For more showtimes and information, go to TheIssueIsShow.com.