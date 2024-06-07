The Issue Is: Alex Padilla, Dave Rubin, Jordan Klepper

This week, as President Biden announced new executive action at the border, Elex Michaelson is joined by California Senator Alex Padilla (D). While most Republicans think the Biden order is too little, too late, Padilla actually believes the order is too tough. He pushes back against the President of his own party.

Next, Michaelson speaks with Conservative commentator Dave Rubin. Rubin talks immigration, leaving California for Florida, Governor Newsom, President Trump's impending VP pick and more.

Finally, Michaelson is joined in studio by comedian Jordan Klepper, a longtime member of "The Daily Show" news team. Klepper discusses he work traveling the country, what he's learned from speaking with Trump supporters, what's he's learned from working with Jon Stewart, listening to others in divisive times and more.

"The Issue Is" is California's only statewide political show. Watch FOX 11 Los Angeles Fridays at 10:30 p.m. For more showtimes and information, go to TheIssueIsShow.com.