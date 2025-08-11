Expand / Collapse search

Israeli-American Council headquarters vandalized in antisemitic attack

By
Published  August 11, 2025 7:05am PDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 11
Israeli-American Council HQ vandalized

Israeli-American Council HQ vandalized

Police are reviewing security footage that shows a possible suspect.

The Brief

    • The Israeli-American Council's national headquarters in Los Angeles was vandalized with swastikas and other antisemitic graffiti over the weekend.
    • The graffiti was found on the building, sidewalks, and barriers of the Shepher Community Center in Woodland Hills.
    • The IAC is reviewing security footage of a possible suspect.

LOS ANGELES - The national headquarters of the Israeli-American Council (IAC) in Los Angeles was vandalized with swastikas and Nazi symbols over the weekend, according to the organization.

What we know:

The IAC shared pictures on social media showing the graffiti on the sidewalk, building entrance, and barriers by the Shepher Community Center in Woodland Hills. It included "F**k Jews" and "BDS" spray-painted on a wall. Additionally, the letters "SS" - a reference to the Nazi Schutzstaffel - were also painted on the sidewalk, video shows. 

What we don't know:

Information on a suspect or suspects was not released.

What they're saying:

"The Shepher Community Center is home to the Israeli-American and Jewish communities in Los Angeles," the IAC said in a statement. "We will remain strong and united against all hatred and antisemitism."

What's next:

The IAC said it is reviewing security footage that shows a possible suspect.

The Source: The information in this report is based on statements and public posts from the Israeli-American Council (IAC). Details regarding the vandalism, including descriptions of the graffiti and an image of a possible suspect, were provided directly by the organization.

Crime and Public SafetyLos AngelesWoodland Hills