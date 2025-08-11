Israeli-American Council headquarters vandalized in antisemitic attack

The Brief The Israeli-American Council's national headquarters in Los Angeles was vandalized with swastikas and other antisemitic graffiti over the weekend. The graffiti was found on the building, sidewalks, and barriers of the Shepher Community Center in Woodland Hills. The IAC is reviewing security footage of a possible suspect.



The national headquarters of the Israeli-American Council (IAC) in Los Angeles was vandalized with swastikas and Nazi symbols over the weekend, according to the organization.

What we know:

The IAC shared pictures on social media showing the graffiti on the sidewalk, building entrance, and barriers by the Shepher Community Center in Woodland Hills. It included "F**k Jews" and "BDS" spray-painted on a wall. Additionally, the letters "SS" - a reference to the Nazi Schutzstaffel - were also painted on the sidewalk, video shows.

What we don't know:

Information on a suspect or suspects was not released.

What they're saying:

"The Shepher Community Center is home to the Israeli-American and Jewish communities in Los Angeles," the IAC said in a statement. "We will remain strong and united against all hatred and antisemitism."

What's next:

The IAC said it is reviewing security footage that shows a possible suspect.