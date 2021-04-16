Is the vaccine safe for women wanting to have a baby one day? CDC says yes

As more and more people across the country become eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, questions continue to linger among those who have yet to give the vaccine a shot.

With rumors and myths circulating across various platforms, it can be difficult to sift through which information you can trust. One of the popular questions surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine is whether the shots will impact fertility.

The CDC issued an update on its "Myths and Facts about COVID-19 Vaccines" page on Thursday and said the vaccine is safe for those looking to have a baby one day.

"There is currently no evidence that COVID-19 vaccination causes any problems with pregnancy, including the development of the placenta," the CDC said on its website. "In addition, there is no evidence that fertility problems are a side effect of any vaccine, including COVID-19 vaccines."

Below is an online graphic discussing vaccine and fertility on the CDC's page:

As of Thursday, April 15, Los Angeles County residents ages 16 and older are eligible to receive a COVID-19 shot. Those still looking to get a vaccine can check out the FOX 11 Vaccine Finder.

As of this week, vaccine sites across the United States are offering Moderna and/or Pfizer vaccine doses. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is currently under investigation by the CDC after concerns of rare blood clots among women.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Johnson & Johnson vaccine investigated by CDC after rare blood clot reports in women

Should women who recently took the Johnson & Johnson vaccine panic? Not really, according to neurologists FOX 11 reporter Christina Gonzalez spoke with. However, those feeling uneasy about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after taking the shot is encouraged to check for symptoms such as headaches that won't go away, nausea and vomiting.

