Irvine police involved in shooting after man allegedly attacks woman

At least one person appears dead after an officer-involved shooting in Irvine Thursday afternoon.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. The Irvine Police Department said officers were called out to the area of Green Tree and Coral Tree Lane, for reports that a man was attacking a woman.

When officers got there, they found the victim and the suspect. That's when they said shots were fired. It wasn't immediately clear whether the suspect fired at officers, officers fired at the suspect or both.

Images from SkyFOX appeared to show one person on the ground covered with a cloth, and two separate tents set up in front of a home.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.