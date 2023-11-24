Woman's body found in car submerged in Irvine lake

Firefighters with the Orange County Fire Authority made a horrific discovery in Irvine early Friday morning.

Just before 10 p.m., firefighters were called to the scene of a manmade lake in the Woodbridge development at the intersection of E. Yale Loop and W. Yale Loop, located off Irvine Center Drive.

Divers began their search and hours later, fire authorities announced they had found the body of a woman in a car submerged inside the lake.

An OCFA swift water rescue team and helicopter were assisted by choppers from Irvine and Huntington Beach police departments, fire officials said.

The name of the woman has not been released.

Irvine PD is handling the investigation and those with information are encouraged to contact the department.

City News Service contributed to this report.