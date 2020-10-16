Investigation underway after man fatally shot by deputy in Willowbrook

A man, described by deputies as a suspect, was shot and killed Friday afternoon by a sheriff's deputy in the unincorporated Willowbrook area near South Los Angeles.

The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. in the area of 121st Street and Willowbrook Avenue, near Mona Park, according to Deputy Eric Ortiz of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff's department said. It did not specify what he was suspected of. The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not released.

Deputies at the Century Station, along with four other stations, received the department's first batch of body-worn cameras and started wearing them in the field on Oct. 1, according to the sheriff's department.

It was not immediately clear if the deputy who shot the man was wearing a body camera. The sheriff's department's timeline for releasing critical incident footage was not immediately clear.

"Inspector General Max Huntsman just called to inform me of a fatal shooting by sheriff's deputies in Willowbrook. Information about this is still coming in, but I'll be monitoring the situation throughout the night,'' tweeted Los Angeles County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas, whose Second District includes Willowbrook.