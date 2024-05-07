Investigation continues into last week's UCLA protests, clash between pro-Palestine, pro-Israel supporters

An investigation continues into last week’s violent clash between pro-Palestinian demonstrators at UCLA and counter protesters.

The clash took place late last Tuesday night. According to reports, at least 15 people were treated for injuries from the conflict between the two groups.

"I was stabbed by a metal rod from one of the counter protesters," said Aiden Doyle last Friday, a pro-Palestinian protester. "Also very painful, was the hammer thrown at my leg."

Fireworks and bear spray were deployed, while some people were beaten by others wielding sticks.

The Los Angeles Times reports that Los Angeles Police Department is now using facial recognition technology to investigate the violent clash. Authorities are hoping to use technology to identify those responsible for some of the violence on UCLA’s campus. However, many of the people involved in the violence that Tuesday night were wearing masks.

"They’re not hypochondriacs," said Retired LAPD Captain Paul Vernon. "They’re wearing masks because they don’t want to be identified."

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: UCLA's new Campus Safety Office investigating attack on pro-Palestine encampment

Vernon used facial recognition technology in 2009 to arrest dozens of people relating to unrests that took place after the Lakers NBA championship victory.

Since then, Vernon says technology has only improved. Police could use surveillance camera video to identify the license plates of cars at UCLA that Tuesday night. In addition, authorities could use cellphone mapping technology.

Vernon believes the FBI could be assisting with the investigation.

"I would be really surprised if they don’t ask the FBI to help, using their technology that they have," said Vernon.

A spokesperson from the FBI provided the written statement below when asked if they’re involved with the investigation at UCLA:

"The FBI is in close contact with state and local law enforcement partners and, as we do in the normal course of business, we will share any information regarding potential threats," said the FBI spokesperson. "We respect the rights of individuals to peacefully exercise their First Amendment rights and the FBI investigates individuals who violate federal law through violence or other criminal activity."

University workers Tuesday continued cleaning-up buildings and walkways where graffiti was spray-painted on during the camp-in demonstration.

The University of California announced Tuesday that 21st Century Policing Solutions (21CP) will lead an independent investigation into the actions that led to violence at UCLA’s campus. They say 21CP is a "Nationally recognized consultant known for expertise in policing reform, content-neutral policing of demonstrations, and helping higher education institutions enhance community safety."

Vernon believes this case will be tough for law enforcement to make arrests, for several reasons.

"Even if you identify someone from that counter protest group and try to prosecute them, a lot of them are going to assert self-defense," said Vernon. "You’re spinning your wheels for no real reason. Really what you have here is mutual combat. If the one group there isn’t legally supposed to be where they are, whose to say the other one isn’t? You’re going to say they’re less legally able to be there?"

So far, no arrests have been made relating to Tuesday’s night of violence.