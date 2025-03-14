Intuit Dome earns prestigious honor

The high-tech and innovative Intuit Dome in Inglewood, home of the Los Angeles Clippers, has generated high interest across the globe.

LA's newest arena, near SoFi Stadium and the Kia Forum, has attracted non-sports fans as it also hosts concerts and other events.

This week, the arena was given top recognition.

What we know:

The Intuit Dome was named as one of Time's 2025 World's Greatest Places.

From Lima, Peru to Zimbabwe, the publication sought "one-of-a-kind spots and experiences around the globe."

Time said the Intuit Dome is "emerging as an entertainment powerhouse," and it also earned bonus points for its sustainability and of course, the number of toilets.

"Toilets! 1,160 toilets and urinals, three times the NBA average," Clippers and Intuit Dome owner, Steve Ballmer, raved at a previous event when the arena was still under construction.

Its 40,000-square-foot Halo board is also something to behold and has been discussed by fans, athletes, and many more.

SUGGESTED: Clippers reveal Intuit Dome's Halo board with stunning features

"The Halo Board, that was incredible. That was the best thing I've probably seen in my NBA career," said Giannis Antetokounmpo, the NBA's 2019 and 2020 MVP.

The arena also features art displays created by local artists.

Intuit Dome to host massive global events in the coming years

What's next:

The Kia Forum and Intuit Dome hosted some of the biggest names in music for the LA Benefit concerts following January's destructive wildfires.

Up next, the Intuit Dome will host the 2026 NBA All-Star Game and is one of the main venues for the 2028 Summer Olympics.

SUGGESTED COVERAGE:

Other Top Places:

The Intuit Dome wasn't the only place in the City of Angels to make the list. NHM Commons in Exposition Park also made the cut.

Also earning top honors include The Lowell Observatory in Flagstaff, Arizona and The Geode at Tippet Rise Art Center in Fishtail, Montana.