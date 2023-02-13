Inmate walks away from Pico Rivera Sheriff's station after allegedly trying to steal car

article

Deputies are searching for an inmate who allegedly escaped custody after fleeing his job at the Pico Rivera Sheriff's Station early Monday morning.

Fernando Salazar was last seen just before 5 a.m. Monday, when he escaped from the station. He was assigned as an inmate worker there.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, Salazar tried to steal a vehicle before walking away from the station. He was last seen walking toward the San Gabriel riverbed off Washington Boulevard in Whittier.

Salazar is 5 feet 6 inches tall, approximately 180 pounds and is mostly bald with black hair and black eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue, inside out LA County jacket, white boxers and no pants.

Deputies said that while Salazar has moved around, he has prior contacts in Downey, Norwalk, Bellflower, Lakewood, Whittier and Long Beach, and may have family in Pico Rivera.

Anyone with information about Salazar's whereabouts were asked to call the Sheriff's department at 213-229-1700. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.