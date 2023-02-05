Inmate in LA disappears after walking away from correctional facility

article

Authorities are searching for an inmate who walked away from a correctional facility in Los Angeles Saturday, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Carlos Montes, 30, was reported missing around 4:30 p.m. after an alarm from his monitoring device went off and it was determined he was not at the Male Community Reentry Program facility, officials said.

Montes has been at the facility since February 2022 serving a five-year sentence for second-degree robbery and evading or attempting to evade a peace officer while driving recklessly.

He is described as a man with brown hair, brown eyes, is 5'8" tall, weighing 164 pounds, and last seen wearing a burgundy shirt and jean shorts.

If you see Montes, call 911.