Inmate escapes from Riverside County prison

Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from a prison in Perris.

Robert Staricka, 48, is known to frequent Riverside, Lake Elsinore, and Murrieta, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Staricka is described as 6' tall, 225 pounds, with blonde/strawberry blonde hair and brown eyes.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Robert Staricka / CDCR

He has several tattoos, including a rose with the word "mom" underneath it on the left side of his neck; a picture of a woman with the word "vagrant" underneath it on the right side of his neck, the words "f*ck you" on his stomach; the word "f*cked" on his left calf; a marijuana leaf on his right calf; an unknown tattoo on his left hand; gravestones and a spider web on his elbow; skulls and Vikings on his right arm; the word "STARICKA" on his upper back; and a swastika near his left armpit.

If you see him, call 911.