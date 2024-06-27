3 inmates accused of killing another prisoner in Riverside County

article

A homicide investigation is underway at a Riverside County prison where three inmates are accused of killing another prisoner, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. June 22 at the Ironwood State Prison in Blythe, officials said.

That's when three inmates - identified as Jonathan Orduno, Juan Madrigal, and Samuel Ricardez - allegedly attacked Luis Padilla, another inmate. Padilla sustained multiple stab wounds and was taken to the prison's medical ward, where he died. His cause of death is under investigation.

It's unknown what may have prompted the attack.

The three inmates ran away from the scene but were located and taken into custody. Officials said they also recovered two inmate-manufactured weapons at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

All three inmates allegedly involved in the attack have been moved to restrictive housing while the investigation into Padilla's death continues.

Padilla was transferred from Los Angeles County to the prison in 2001. He had been serving a life sentence for preventing/dissuading a victim or witness under specified circumstances, according to the CDCR.

Ricardez, Orduno, and Madrigal were all transferred from San Diego County in 2014, 2022, and 2023, respectively. All three are serving life sentences for first-degree murder, among other charges.