Inland Empire high school students honored for creating PSAs about COVID-19

When Summit High School student Audrey Juarez called her TV Production class project PSA “Overcome”, it was as much about putting it together as it was about the theme - dealing with stay at home life, as a usually very involved, outgoing, high school cheerleader.

She is one of several Fontana Unified students honored for their Public Safety Announcements in the “Directing Change Film Project” statewide competition, which is funded by CA Mental Health Services. Usually, the PSAs would be part of a class project with lots of interaction between students and their instructors.

This year though, the students have spent most of their time learning from home, so the PSAs they produced, shot and edited were all on their cellphones. They are funny, educational, and even emotional. They are also very inspiring.

We spoke to these talented teens. If you want to see their full PSAs, click the links below.

Audrey Juarez (Summit High), honorable mention in Hope & Justice for “Overcome”: Juarez promotes coping methods designed to keep a positive state of mind, including exercise, practicing good hygiene, painting, listening to music and reaching out for a hug.

Gustavo Lopez (Jurupa Hills), second-place winner in Creative Ways to Measure 6 Feet Distancing for “Pandemic Safety”: Lopez takes a humorous approach while explaining pandemic safety guidelines, employing double screens and animated graphics.

Brian Moreno (Jurupa Hills), honorable mention in Creative Ways to Measure 6 Feet Distancing for “Give Me My Space”: Moreno details several ways people can communicate while social distancing, including calling, texting and Face Timing.

