IE pursuit suspect shot, wounded by police gunfire

The Brief Two suspects led police on a pursuit from the eastern edge of Los Angeles County into the Inland Empire late Sunday night. The pursuit ended once the suspects crashed and ran away from the scene. Shortly after the foot pursuit, a neighbor called reporting a home invasion. Both suspects were eventually taken into custody.



A police chase in the Inland Empire ended with one of two suspects being shot by police, officials said.

What we know:

Officials with the California Highway Patrol said a pursuit ended near the 10 Freeway and Euclid Avenue, on the border of Ontario, just before midnight Sunday.

Early reports indicate the suspects were wanted for a carjacking and burglary in West Covina.

Following a high-speed pursuit through Pomona and Montclair, investigators said the two suspects crashed a dark blue sedan into a residential area in Upland and a short time later, they ran away from the scene.

Authorities said shots were fired during the foot chase. However, at this stage of the investigation, it remains unclear where the gunshots came from.

Police then received a 911 call from a homeowner along Laurel Avenue, near the intersection of Euclid Ave. and W. 9th Street, regarding an intruder inside their home.

At some point during the early morning hours, one of the suspects was struck and wounded by police gunfire. The suspect was subsequently taken into custody in the front yard of the home before he was transported to an area hospital.

The second suspect reportedly ran north on Euclid Ave. into the backyard of another home before being taken into custody.

No officers were injured in the incident.

What we don't know:

The names of the suspects have not been released by authorities.