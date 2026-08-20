Futuristic or frustrating? Inglewood residents debate digital billboards

The Brief Digital advertising kiosks and screens have recently popped up near SoFi Stadium and the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, sparking mixed reactions from residents and visitors over their visual and environmental impact. While proponents highlight potential economic benefits for the city, critics allege "billboard blight" and raise concerns regarding light pollution, reduced sidewalk space, and potential driver distraction. A ballot initiative is moving through the approval process to let Inglewood voters decide in November whether to eliminate the digital billboards, while Mayor James T. Butts Jr. previously declined to comment on the record due to pending litigation.



Digital advertising kiosks and screens have recently popped up near SoFi Stadium and the Intuit Dome in Inglewood.

While some advocates point to potential economic benefits for the city, some Inglewood residents are alleging "billboard blight" and expressing concerns over light pollution and distracted driving.

What we know:

Flashy digital kiosks and billboards now line the streets around Inglewood's entertainment hub, creating mixed reactions across the community.

Proponents see economic advantages, but critics argue the screens negatively alter the city's landscape.

The issue has sparked enough concern that an effort is underway to put a measure on the city ballot this November that would move to eliminate the billboards.

Mayor Butts was previously unable to comment on the record due to pending litigation.

Mixed reactions from residents and tourists

What they're saying:

The new screens have drawn varied reactions from residents and visitors.

"It reminds me of Vegas. I get that feeling," said Scott, who was visiting Inglewood Thursday afternoon. "It's different. I don't know if I like it or not, it's different."

Others were more passionate about their stance.

"I don't understand why they're here. I don't like them," said Inglewood resident Leilah. "They're just taking up room.

Some feel the kiosks and billboards could contribute to distracted driving.

One man said, "It's beautiful" while expressing how much he liked the kiosks.

What's next:

The ballot initiative is still moving through the approval process before it can be presented to voters in November.