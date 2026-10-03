Driver arrested after 8-vehicle Oxnard crash kills 2

The Brief Santa Paula resident David Mora, 29, was arrested after turning himself in for a high-speed, eight-vehicle crash in Oxnard that killed two men and injured four others. Investigators determined that Mora ran a red light while driving northbound on Victoria Avenue, broadsiding two vehicles proceeding on a green light. Authorities are asking anyone with additional information or video footage of the collision to contact the Oxnard Police Department Traffic Unit.



A multi-vehicle crash at a busy Oxnard intersection left two men dead and four others hospitalized after a pickup truck ran a red light and struck several vehicles.

Following an investigation by traffic detectives, the driver surrendered to law enforcement officers to face charges of vehicular homicide.

What we know:

The collision involving eight vehicles happened on September 25 just before 4 p.m. at the intersection of Victoria and Doris avenues, according to the Oxnard Police Department.

First responders discovered several severely damaged vehicles, with two drivers trapped inside a 1998 Toyota Avalon and a 2005 Honda Civic. Both drivers, identified as two men aged 31 and 58 from Oxnard, died from their injuries at the scene.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 2 dead, 4 injured in 8-vehicle crash in Oxnard

Four other individuals involved in the pileup suffered minor injuries and were transported to regional medical facilities for treatment.

Preliminary findings by Oxnard Police Traffic Investigators indicate that 29-year-old David Mora of Santa Paula was driving a 2018 GMC Sierra pickup truck northbound on Victoria Avenue when he allegedly ran a red light, striking the westbound Toyota and Honda as they legally entered the intersection.

What we don't know:

Mora will face formal arraignment on vehicular homicide charges, but his next scheduled court date is unknown.

Authorities have not publicly released the names of the two victims who died at the scene.

Investigators have also not disclosed whether drugs, alcohol, or mechanical failure played a role in the collision.

It's unclear at what speed the pickup truck was traveling at the moment of impact.

What you can do:

Witnesses or anyone with relevant dashcam footage are urged to contact Traffic Investigator Joseph Clarke at 805-385-7750 or via email at joseph.clarke@oxnardpd.org.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can submit tips through Ventura Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-8477 or visiting venturacountycrimestoppers.org.