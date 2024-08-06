Information center opened to help Rancho Palos Verdes residents impacted by landslide

Officials from the City of Rancho Palos Verdes and the Los Angeles County Office of Emergency Management are opening an information center to connect Rancho Palos Verdes residents impacted by landslides with resources.

Also, an emergency meeting is being held Tuesday night for residents impacted by the land movement.

Natural gas service was shut off to 135 homes in the Portugese Bend community on July 29 due to the accelerated land movement to homes, roads, and utilities in that area.

A day later, Southern California Edison advised homeowners in that same landslide area that electricity may be cut off if conditions warrant.

Residents are encouraged to visit the Information Center on Aug. 6 and 8 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Ladera Linda Community Center. The center will have services from Los Angeles County along with support from Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn's Office, state agencies, nonprofits and emergency preparedness resources. The City will have a station with information on permitting for gas conversion and solar projects, as well as Public Works requests.

Tuesday night's meeting will take place at 7 p.m. in McTaggart Hall at Hesse Park and via Zoom. It will be livestreamed at rpvca.gov. To participate in public comment during the meeting, those interested can fill out a speaker slip if attending in person, or complete a form online at rpvca.gov/participate to participate virtually or leave a pre-recorded voice message.

Also during the meeting, City Council will consider declaring a new local emergency in response to the recent gas shutoffs. This would help secure individual financial assistance from the federal government for impacted residents.





