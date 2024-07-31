Rancho Palos Verdes residents facing no gas amid land movement says $2,500 check not enough
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - An ongoing land movement crisis in Rancho Palos Verdes is leaving residents scrambling for gas as they face a planned shutoff.
The shutoff would impact more than 130 homes in the Portuguese Bend community. Residents facing the gas shutoffs will get $2,500 from SoCalGas, but homeowners argued it was far from enough.
"I'm going to have to get a couple of new hot water heaters and I'm going to have to figure out a new heating system," said Bill Hunter, a homeowner, told FOX 11 earlier in the week.
"We did the math. If I needed to replace all the gas appliances in the house it's $20,000," homeowner Tom Keefer told FOX 11 earlier in the week.
Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn agreed. She said during a meeting earlier in the week that she is encouraging SoCalGas to provide more help for the residents facing gas shutoffs.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
- Rancho Palos Verdes homeowners scrambling after gas got shutoff amid land movement damage
- Gas shut off indefinitely to 135 Rancho Palos Verdes homes
Earlier in the week, Rancho Palos Verdes Mayor John Cruikshank said he was hoping to have service temporarily restored for about 30 days to give residents time to prepare.