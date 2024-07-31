Rancho Palos Verdes residents facing no gas amid land movement says $2,500 check not enough

An ongoing land movement crisis in Rancho Palos Verdes is leaving residents scrambling for gas as they face a planned shutoff.

The shutoff would impact more than 130 homes in the Portuguese Bend community. Residents facing the gas shutoffs will get $2,500 from SoCalGas, but homeowners argued it was far from enough.

"I'm going to have to get a couple of new hot water heaters and I'm going to have to figure out a new heating system," said Bill Hunter, a homeowner, told FOX 11 earlier in the week.

"We did the math. If I needed to replace all the gas appliances in the house it's $20,000," homeowner Tom Keefer told FOX 11 earlier in the week.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn agreed. She said during a meeting earlier in the week that she is encouraging SoCalGas to provide more help for the residents facing gas shutoffs.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Earlier in the week, Rancho Palos Verdes Mayor John Cruikshank said he was hoping to have service temporarily restored for about 30 days to give residents time to prepare.