Infant injured during hit-and-run, Long Beach police searching for suspect

A 7-month-old infant was injured during a hit-and-run collision in Long Beach; a search is underway for the driver involved.

The incident happened Thursday around 11: 30 a.m. at the intersection of Long Beach Boulevard and 67th Street.

Police say a white Ford Explorer hit a woman who was walking with her 7-month-old child in a stroller.

Both were transported to a local. The infant had non-life-threatening injuries and is currently in stable condition. The mother was uninjured.

Image of possible suspect vehicle (Long Beach Police Department)

The suspect vehicle is described as an early-'90s model white Ford Explorer. Police have released surveillance video of the collision in hopes the public can help identify the vehicle and/or driver.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Long Beach Police Department Collision Investigative Detail Detective Shawn Loughlin at (562) 570-5130. Anonymous tips may be submitted through "LA Crime Stoppers" by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

