Indoor mask mandate reinstated at this LA high school

Students were again donning masks indoors Wednesday at Palisades Charter High School, where officials reported a spike in COVID-19 infections among students and staff following spring break.

According to a message posted on its social media accounts, "testing has revealed that there has been a significant increase in positive COVID-19 tests in our PCHS community."

School officials noted that since the positivity rate surpassed 0.5%, it triggered a mandatory reinstatement of mask-wearing requirements indoors, per the schools labor contract with the teachers' union, United Teachers Los Angeles. The school's positivity rate is currently 0.7%.

The indoor mask-wearing requirement will remain in effect until at least April 29. If the rate exceeds 1.5%, masks will be required campus-wide, both indoors and outdoors.

"We all hope this never becomes necessary, but wanted to remind you all of this possibility," according to the school's message.

According to the school, another check of the campus positivity rate will be made on April 29 to determine if the masking requirement can be lifted.

