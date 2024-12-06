Indian-American family pressing charges after woman's racist tirade on LAX bus caught on camera

The Brief Pervez Taufiq is pressing charges against a woman he said directed a racist diatribe at him and his family. The incident happened on an LAX shuttle bus on Nov. 24. The woman in the video told FOX 11 she was provoked, and blamed her actions on a brain injury.



A father who said he and his family were the victims of a racist tirade on an LAX shuttle bus earlier this month said he's pressing charges against the woman caught on camera in the now-viral video.

It happened on Nov. 24. Pervez Taufiq, an Indian American wedding photographer, said he, his wife and his three kids had just flown into LA from Cancún, along with the woman in the video.

Taufiq claimed the woman was also on his plane. He said she was intoxicated on the flight, and insulted him and his children multiple times. Then, the incident escalated on the shuttle bus.

"So we got on the bus and within seconds of being on the bus, our sons are talking about the planes outside and one of them was a Spirit plane, and our little guy is 4-years-old, and he loves planes. So he was like, ‘Oh, a Spirit plane.’ And she goes ‘shut up, just shut up’ to our 4-year-old and our 8-year-old who were talking. That snapped me into attention," Taufiq said.

In the video, the woman can be seen giving Taufiq and his family the finger, saying things like "Your family is from India," and "You're not American."

After Taufiq told the woman she should tell him again to have "more curry, right?," she replied she was going to pull out her phone "to record your f–king tandoori ass… your stinky a**," according to the video.

FOX 11 spoke to the woman in that video. She didn't want to use her name, for safety reasons, but claims she was provoked. She denied sitting next to Taufiq's children on the plane, but that Taufiq called her "white trash" during an incident before they boarded the plane.

"He looks over to me and says 'Shut your big effing mouth you white trash b****," she told FOX 11, adding that ever since a recent brain injury she has gotten agitated more easily.

In a statement to FOX 11, the woman said "I regret calling them Indian etc. That was out of line. I should have never responded but he had an in for me since preboarding."

What charges Taufiq was filing weren't immediately clear.