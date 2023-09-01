Inaugural Armenian Film Festival to be held in Glendale

Good Day LA's Araksya Karapetyan caught up with Emmy Award-winning actor Michael Goorjian whose much-anticipated film "Amerikatsi" is set to kick off the inaugural Armenian Film Festival in Glendale on Wednesday, Sept. 6.

The festival is set for Sept. 6-10 at the Alex Theatre, Laemmle Glendale and Hero House.

Goorjian wrote, directed and stars as the main character Charlie in the film called"Amerikatsi," which translates to "The American" in English.

"Charlie's story is really about someone longing for their homeland. Someone who wants to connect with their roots, which I think many Americans can relate to," said Michael Goorjian. "I like making films that inspire people and give them hope. So That's what I would say is the heart of what Amerikasi is."

Watch the trailer below:

"Amerikatsi" is being released in Los Angeles and New York on September 8 with a national rollout to follow.