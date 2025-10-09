In-N-Out Burger giving out complimentary meals on Veterans Day

The Brief In-N-Out Burger is offering a free meal to all U.S. veterans and active-duty military on Veterans Day, November 11. The complimentary meal includes a burger, fries, and a beverage, with no purchase necessary. Veterans and military personnel must present proof of military service to receive the offer, which is available at all locations.



Calling all U.S. Veterans and Active Duty Military who love a good burger and fries!

In-N-Out Burger is serving up free burgers and fries on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, to show its appreciation for our military.

What we know:

The offer, which also includes a free beverage, applies to all Veterans, Active Duty Military Reserves, and National Guard.

All current and former members of the U.S. military will additionally receive a special edition Veterans Day decal.

U.S. Veterans and Active Duty Military are asked to present proof of military service (such as an ID card) to receive the complimentary meal.

The deal is being offered at all In-N-Out Burger locations open from 10:30 a.m. to 1 a.m.

The backstory:

Veterans Day has its roots in a proclamation issued by President Woodrow Wilson in November 1919, a year after World War I ended, designating Nov. 11 as Armistice Day.

States soon started declaring Nov. 11 a legal holiday. Congress made it a federal holiday in 1938, dedicated to the cause of world peace.

In 1954, following World War II and the Korean War, Congress, at the urging of veterans service organizations, passed a law renaming Armistice Day Veterans Day. From 1971-77, Veterans Day was held in late October. A 1975 law returned it to Nov. 11, beginning in 1978.

The Source: This report is based on information provided by In-N-Out Burger about its Veterans Day offer. Details about the company's promotion and historical context on Veterans Day are derived directly from a press release.



