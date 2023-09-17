In Depth: Student Loans, Green Dot Schools

In segments one and two, Hal speaks with Amber Miller of Greenpath Financial Wellness.

She discusses the challenges being faced by those who have to start repaying their student loans after a 3+ year pause. Miller tells Hal about the various programs in place to help those who struggle with repayments. To learn more, visit greenpath.com.

In segment three, Hal speaks to Cristina de Jesus, the president and CEO of Green Dot Schools. De Jesus talks about charter schools, what sets Green Dot Schools apart, and what makes them so successful in preparing kids for college.

They also discuss the local LA area schools Animo Leadership and Animo Inglewood, which were recently ranked in the top 2% of schools in the United States.