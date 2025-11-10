Impersonating police, robbers steal $20K and guns in San Gabriel home invasion

article

The Brief Two suspects impersonated police officers with fake search warrants to commit a home invasion robbery on Ramona Street on October 23. The suspects stole two firearms and $20,000 in cash before fleeing the scene in a white Mercedes-Benz and a black Jeep. One suspect has been arrested, and a fictitious agent badge and ID were recovered; the second suspect remains at large.



A search is underway for one of two suspects who allegedly impersonated a cop and used a fake search warrant to commit a home invasion robbery in San Gabriel.

What we know:

The crime happened at a home on Ramona Street on Oct. 23 around 5 a.m., according to police.

The suspects got into the home by impersonating police officers and claiming they had search warrants, officials said.

The suspects stole two guns and $20,000 in cash before leaving the home in two vehicles — a white Mercedes-Ben and a black Jeep.

Police have since arrested one suspect and recovered a fake agent badge and ID card.

What we don't know:

The second suspect's whereabouts are unknown.

What you can do:

The community is reminded to stay vigilant and beware of their surroundings.

To report something suspicious, call 911.