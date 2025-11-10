Impersonating police, robbers steal $20K and guns in San Gabriel home invasion
SAN GABRIEL, Calif. - A search is underway for one of two suspects who allegedly impersonated a cop and used a fake search warrant to commit a home invasion robbery in San Gabriel.
What we know:
The crime happened at a home on Ramona Street on Oct. 23 around 5 a.m., according to police.
The suspects got into the home by impersonating police officers and claiming they had search warrants, officials said.
The suspects stole two guns and $20,000 in cash before leaving the home in two vehicles — a white Mercedes-Ben and a black Jeep.
Police have since arrested one suspect and recovered a fake agent badge and ID card.
What we don't know:
The second suspect's whereabouts are unknown.
What you can do:
The community is reminded to stay vigilant and beware of their surroundings.
To report something suspicious, call 911.
The Source: This article is based on information from the San Gabriel Police Department.