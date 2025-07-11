Undocumented father of three US Marines to be released on bond after controversial ICE arrest

The undocumented father of three US Marines and the spouse of a US citizen will post a $3,000 bond to be released from an ICE processing center in Adelanto.

The backstory:

Narciso Barranco was working as a landscaper outside an IHOP restaurant in Tustin on June 21 when masked agents approached him. According to witnesses, Barranco panicked and ran before being tackled and detained by CBP officers. His arrest, which was captured on video, showed him being punched during the arrest.

Shortly after his arrest, DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin released a statement saying Barranco tried to evade officers and swung a weed whacker at an agent’s face. They say he failed to comply with their orders and attempted to flee. But, his family denies those allegations.

His detainment drew public outrage for two reasons: the use of force during his arrest and the fact that his three sons are US Marines, two of whom are still in active service.

What they're saying:

His son Alejandro said he found out about his father’s arrest from people who saw the video online and sent it to him. He said while his father is undocumented, he has no criminal record.

The Barranco family said they were relieved to find out this week that a judge had approved a $3,000 bond agreement. Alejandro told FOX 11 that his dad could be released from custody as early as this weekend or next week.

Once he's out, they plan to get him a full medical checkup as they believe he might have suffered a concussion and other injuries during the arrest.

Despite everything that has happened, Alejandro believes his father still has a pathway to citizenship.

"It's it's gonna be a process for sure. I don't think this is what America is, what's happening, what's going on right now, I think it's just a bad phase and I do think there will be a change. This isn't going to be forever," he explained.