IHOP to bring back free short stacks for National Pancake Day

Pancake lovers rejoice! IHOP will bring back free buttermilk short stacks for the company’s National Pancake Day on Feb. 28.

The freebie is available at participating restaurants for dine-in customers only from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

IHOP loyalty members will also receive two times the PanCoins on any additional menu items purchased.

"IHOP's National Pancake Day is a holiday we look forward to celebrating with our guests as an annual tradition, and we are spreading even more joy this year by adding the chance to earn loyalty rewards through our International Bank of Pancakes," IHOP's chief marketing officer Kieran Donahue said in a news release.

IHOP started its own National Pancake Day in 2006. It’s separate from "Pancake Day" which is observed the Tuesday before Ash Wednesday.

IHOP initiated its pancake celebration as a fundraiser. Since its launch, the company has raised more than $30 million for organizations including Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, Shriner’s Hospitals for Children and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

When IHOP opened its doors in 1958 in Los Angeles, it went by its full name, the International House of Pancakes. The acronym actually didn’t come along until 15 years later.

According to the website, a marketing campaign introduced the IHOP acronym in 1973 and the nickname stuck around.

