Federal immigration raid sparks chaos in LA's Westlake District

A federal immigration raid in Los Angeles' Westlake District has led to chaos and fear among local residents, with smoke canisters reportedly launched by federal agents. The raid resulted in eight arrests, with six individuals identified as being undocumented.

8 arrested during immigration enforcement operation

What we know:

The raid took place near a Home Depot in the Westlake area, a location that has been targeted by multiple raids since June. According to updated numbers from the Border Patrol, eight arrests were made during the operation. Out of those arrested, six individuals were found to be in the country illegally, while three others reportedly have a long criminal history.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

What they're saying:

The Immigration Rights Group LA Rapid Response Network released dramatic video footage showing unmarked vans and federal agents rushing out, deploying gas as they moved through the streets. A spokesperson for the group described the raid as "an act of terror and indiscriminate roundup of Latino street vendors and day laborers," calling it a "warrantless and racist sweep."

The backstory:

This latest raid is part of a series of operations targeting the Westlake area, including a notable "Trojan horse" raid three weeks ago. The area has been the focus of increased federal attention, with authorities aiming to address sanctuary cities that refuse to cooperate with ICE.

What's next:

Despite the fear and chaos caused by the raids, many day laborers in the area expect the operations to continue. As one individual noted, they anticipate returning to the same location tomorrow, aware that the raids are likely to persist.