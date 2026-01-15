Man speaks out after losing sight in one eye during anti-ICE protest in Santa Ana

The Brief A protester injured during a recent anti-ICE protest in Santa Ana is speaking out, saying he is now blind in one eye after being shot with a less than lethal round. Doctors have reportedly reached out to DHS asking which exact munition agents used but have not heard back from them. While Rummler said the protest was peaceful, DHS said protesters were confrontational and were throwing rocks, bottles, and fireworks at officers.



Speaking out for the first time on camera, Kadem Rummler tells us his doctors are worried after a less than lethal round went through one of his eyes last week at an anti-ICE protest in Santa Ana.

The 21-year-old says his doctors have told him he'll never regain sight in his left eye, and that a fragment is so close to his carotid artery, it can't be safely removed.

What they're saying:

"The doctor had said that the entire contents of my eye had fallen out and they had to put them back," Rummler told FOX 11.

Doctors are trying to find the exact munition used by Federal Agents, so they can assess if leaching of material from the munition fragments lodged in Rummler's skull is dangerous.

"They can't find out," said John Washington, the attorney representing Rummler, explaining that the attending physicians have tried to call DHS to get the information, only to get referred to phone numbers where no one ever answers.

"It seems to be a 40mm direct impact round," said Washington, which could explain why "they don't want to say anything, because shooting such a less than lethal round, point-blank into someone's face would make it highly lethal." He said they have not decided yet if they'll seek legal action.

"We're just trying to make sure Kadem gets the medical help he needs."

The other side:

DHS has described the protesters as confrontational, sending FOX 11 a statement earlier in the week saying, "On Jan. 9, a mob of about 60 rioters threw rocks, bottles and fireworks at law enforcement officers outside the federal building in Santa Ana. Two officers were injured. Two violent rioters were arrested and were charged with assault on a federal officer and disorderly conduct. This was a highly coordinated campaign of violence where rioters wielded shields. One of the rioters, who was arrested for disorderly conduct, was taken to the hospital for a cut and was released that night.

"Make no mistake, rioting and assaulting law enforcement is not only dangerous but a crime.

"Secretary Noem has been clear: Any rioter who obstructs or assaults law enforcement will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

Rummler insists they were peaceful, saying they have every right to protest.

"It's not right for us to not be able to do that. You know, I've actually been getting hate mail, people saying things like f*** around and find out and just calling me stupid, saying how I now can't read. Calling me one-eyed, stuff like that."

Despite everything he's been through, Rummler emphasized that he'll do it all over again "in a heartbeat."