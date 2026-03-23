ICE agents deployed to U.S. airports amid TSA staffing crisis

The Brief More than 400 TSA workers have resigned and thousands more have called out during the second month of a Department of Homeland Security shutdown, leading to three-hour wait times at major hubs. The Trump administration is deploying ICE agents to more than a dozen airports, including LAX and Atlanta, to handle non-specialized security roles like crowd control and exit guarding. While administration officials initially framed the deployment as a support capacity for security lines, President Trump indicated on social media that agents could also perform immigration enforcement.



ICE agents have begun assisting at major U.S. airports Monday as TSA staffing shortages worsen during the ongoing government shutdown. Los Angeles International Airport says operations remain stable.

What we know:

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents have started showing up at some of the nation’s busiest airports, including Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and JFK, as part of a federal effort to address Transportation Security Administration (TSA) staffing shortages.

The move comes as a partial government shutdown leaves tens of thousands of TSA employees working without pay, contributing to increased callouts and longer security lines.

At airports in Houston, New York, and Atlanta, more than one-third of TSA staff were calling in sick or otherwise absent, according to federal officials.

To help ease delays, ICE agents are being deployed in support roles. Officials say they are not conducting passenger screening or operating specialized equipment, but instead assisting with tasks like monitoring exits and managing crowds so TSA officers can remain focused on security screening.

According to multiple reports, ICE agents are expected to be deployed to approximately 13 major airports nationwide, including Atlanta, JFK, Newark, Phoenix, and New Orleans, though a full official list has not been publicly confirmed.

What they're saying:

Border czar Tom Homan said the effort is aimed at supporting TSA operations, not replacing them.

"We’re simply there to help TSA do their job in areas that don’t need their specialized expertise, such as screening through the X-ray machine," Homan said. "Not trained in that? We won’t do that. But there are roles we can play to release TSA officers from the non-significant roles, such as guarding an exit so they can get back to the scanning machines and move people quicker."

Despite challenges seen at other airports, Los Angeles International Airport says it is continuing to operate without major disruptions.

"LAX has not experienced any significant deviations from typical passenger wait times at TSA security checkpoints, so we anticipate no changes to our operations or the staffing of our federal partners at this time," officials said in a statement to FOX 11.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released a full, confirmed list of all airports where ICE agents are currently deployed, and it remains unclear how many agents are being used at each location.

There is also no clear timeline for how long ICE will remain involved, as the situation depends on the duration of the government shutdown and TSA staffing levels.

The backstory:

The deployment comes amid mounting pressure on airport operations nationwide as the shutdown continues.

Roughly 50,000 TSA employees are working without pay, and absentee rates have climbed significantly above normal levels, leading to longer lines and delays at security checkpoints.

What's next:

Deployment is expected to continue and expand to more terminals as early as Monday. Officials will continue to monitor staffing levels to determine if further airport closures are necessary.