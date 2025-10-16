ICE agents arrest Oxnard man following alleged road rage incident

The Brief A man was arrested by federal ICE agents in Oxnard following a traffic stop stemming from an alleged road rage incident. Oxnard Police deny social media claims that they were "working with ICE," stating their role was solely to "keep the peace" amid a large, boisterous crowd. The federal agents asserted the crash was intentional, which means the investigation remains under federal jurisdiction.



A man was arrested by federal immigration officers in Oxnard following an alleged road rage incident, according to the Oxnard Police Department.

What we know:

According to officials, ICE agents reported they were in pursuit of a grey Nissan Frontier that had allegedly collided with a Jeep Grand Cherokee that drove away. They later determined the crash was intentional.

In a statement, Oxnard PD said it responded to the scene to "keep the peace and maintain order" after a crowd of at least 80 people began conversing with federal agents and started to get rowdy.

SUGGESTED: Brewers issue statement after woman makes 'call ICE' comment toward Dodger fan

Oxnard police officers conducted a traffic stop on the Nissan driver near 8th and A streets just before 8 a.m.

Authorities said the driver was cooperative with police and was taken into custody by federal agents.

Local perspective:

The Oxnard PD addressed community concerns, stating that the matter is being handled by federal authorities, not by their department.

Responding to social media comments about the police "working with ICE," the department stated, "This was not the case," emphasizing their "duty to respond" and "duty to investigate" when called upon by anyone.

SUGGESTED: LA County declares local state of emergency over Trump administration's ICE raids

The Oxnard PD stated they had "absolutely no involvement in what preceded our arrival on scene."

Big picture view:

Federal authorities asserted that the traffic collision was intentional, which places the matter under federal jurisdiction. This means the investigation is being handled by the federal authorities, not the Oxnard Police Department.

SUGGESTED: ICE arrests undocumented immigrant serving as suburban Chicago police officer, DHS says