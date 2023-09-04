Husband and wife detailing duo highlight DACA success story

On any given day, even on holidays like Labor Day, you can find Juan Carlos and his wife, Cinthia Jimenez embarking on a mission to make cars shine in the San Fernando Valley.

"I like working out in the outdoors," said Juan Carlos. "We're not in a cramped space in an office, and the weather is really nice today."

This cheerful husband and wife are proud owners of Warrior Auto Detailing, a business that goes beyond cleaning and polishing — it's a labor of love for these two.

"When a person loves their job, they do their best and that's what I'm proud of," Juan Carlos said.

SUGGESTED: Another migrant bus from Texas arrives in LA

Juan Carlos is a first-generation immigrant to this country. He was brought to Los Angeles from Mexico as a child, and he is a DACA recipient. His guiding light has always been his parents' advice.

"It's what a lot of us Hispanics here say, you know, ‘Echale Ganas,'" Juan Carlos said. And he does ‘give it his all,' even after major setbacks.

"When he started his detailing business, he actually had his van stolen," Jimenez said. "He was struggling to get his stuff back, he had to start from zero, basically."

Jimenez and Juan Carlos started their detail work with only three cars. Now, they have close to 100 vehicles on their schedule. Undoubtedly, having love for one's work can lead to remarkable success.

"I love to be detailed, and when a customer comes out to see their car, I like seeing their reaction, that they're happy with the work," Juan Carlos said. "I love being my own boss."