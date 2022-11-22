Huntington Park commercial building destroyed by fire

Crews were working to knock down a two-alarm fire that erupted at a commercial building in Huntington Park on Tuesday morning.

The fire was reported just after 4:45 a.m. at a commercial building in an industrial area located at the intersection of East Slauson and Miles avenues. When firefighters arrived, they observed smoke and heavy water coming from the roof, and it was upgraded to a second-alarm fire by 5:15 a.m.

Officials said 100 Los Angeles County firefighters worked to knock down the flames and crews used three ladders in the firefight. Firefighters worked defensively as the building’s roof collapsed and as the flames approached power lines and utility poles.

Firefighters remain at the scene to knock down stubborn pockets of fire and roads are closed in the immediate area.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

