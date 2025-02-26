Huntington Park City Hall, mayor's house raided amid corruption probe

Investigators with the District Attorney's Office served a series of search warrants Wednesday at Huntington Park City Hall and at the homes of the city's mayor and some current and former council members as part of a probe into possible misuse of public funds tied to an aquatics center construction project.

What we know:

No specifics about the investigation were provided, with DA Nathan Hochman's office saying only that it began in November 2022 "and focuses on the potential misuse of millions of dollars in public funds allocated for the construction of an aquatic center at Salt Lake Park in the City of Huntington Park."

Investigators were spotted Wednesday morning at Huntington Park City Hall, where yellow police tape was stretched across some areas of the building.

According to Hochman's office, warrants were also served at a city Public Works facility near Salt Lake Park, and at the park itself. Warrants were also served at the homes of Mayor Karina Macias and Councilman Eduardo "Eddie" Martinez, as well as that of City Manager Ricardo Reyes.

Also served with warrants were former council members Graciela Ortiz and Marilyn Sanabria, former city official Efren Martinez, the offices of Unified Consulting Services in Huntington Park and the homes of Edvin Tsaturyan and Sona Vardikyan, the owners of JT Construction Group Inc.

What they're saying:

"This is a project that has yielding nothing for the residents. It's my understanding that there's an estimated $14 million, give or take, that has been expended by the city, and that from those funds, the residents of the city have only received an empty lot with dead grass and nothing to show for those millions of dollars," said vice mayor Arturo Flores.

"When concerns arise about the use of public funds or the actions of those in office, it is our duty to investigate thoroughly and protect the public's trust," District Attorney Hochman said in a statement.

"Numerous items were seized from each location including public records maintained by the City of Huntington Park, financial paperwork, computers, tablets, cell phones and various forms of electronic equipment," according to the District Attorney's Office.

Anyone with information that may be relevant to the investigation or the aquatics center project was asked to contact Sgt. Robert L. Jackson of the D.A.'s Bureau of Investigation at 213-257-2511.