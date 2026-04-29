Huntington Beach shoreline closed following 'aggressive' great white shark activity
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. - Portions of the Huntington Beach shoreline are closed for the next 48 hours following what city officials described as "aggressive behavior" by a great white shark.
What we know:
Authorities called for the closure Wednesday around 10 a.m. after lifeguards observed a great white shark, estimated to be between 9 and 10 feet long, feeding on a sea lion carcass. The activity occurred in the surf line at Sunset Beach.
"In addition to the inherent danger posed by a great white shark in the area, the risk increases when they are actively feeding on large food sources," officials explained via social media.
The water will remain closed for a 48-hour period. The closure extends for one mile in each direction from North Pacific Avenue and 12th Street.
Dig deeper:
Last week, a surfing competition was temporarily paused due to a shark sighting.
RELATED: Shark sighting in Huntington Beach temporarily pauses popular surfing competition
The Source: This story was written with information from Huntington Beach city officials.