Huntington Beach shoreline closed following 'aggressive' great white shark activity

The Brief Lifeguards witnessed a 9- to 10-foot great white shark feeding on a sea lion carcass in the surf at Sunset Beach on Wednesday morning. City officials implemented a mandatory 48-hour water closure due to the "aggressive behavior" and the increased risk associated with active shark feeding. The closure spans two miles of shoreline, reaching one mile in each direction from North Pacific Avenue and 12th Street.



Portions of the Huntington Beach shoreline are closed for the next 48 hours following what city officials described as "aggressive behavior" by a great white shark.

What we know:

Authorities called for the closure Wednesday around 10 a.m. after lifeguards observed a great white shark, estimated to be between 9 and 10 feet long, feeding on a sea lion carcass. The activity occurred in the surf line at Sunset Beach.

"In addition to the inherent danger posed by a great white shark in the area, the risk increases when they are actively feeding on large food sources," officials explained via social media.

The water will remain closed for a 48-hour period. The closure extends for one mile in each direction from North Pacific Avenue and 12th Street.

Dig deeper:

Last week, a surfing competition was temporarily paused due to a shark sighting.

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