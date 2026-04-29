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Huntington Beach shoreline closed following 'aggressive' great white shark activity

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Published  April 29, 2026 1:45pm PDT
Sharks
FOX 11
PREVIOUS: Huntington Beach shark sighting delays surf competition

PREVIOUS: Huntington Beach shark sighting delays surf competition

PREVIOUS: The Vans Jack’s Surfboards Pro 2026 in Huntington Beach was suspended for 24 hours after an aggressive 10-foot shark sighting triggered a water closure.

The Brief

    • Lifeguards witnessed a 9- to 10-foot great white shark feeding on a sea lion carcass in the surf at Sunset Beach on Wednesday morning.
    • City officials implemented a mandatory 48-hour water closure due to the "aggressive behavior" and the increased risk associated with active shark feeding.
    • The closure spans two miles of shoreline, reaching one mile in each direction from North Pacific Avenue and 12th Street.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. - Portions of the Huntington Beach shoreline are closed for the next 48 hours following what city officials described as "aggressive behavior" by a great white shark.

What we know:

Authorities called for the closure Wednesday around 10 a.m. after lifeguards observed a great white shark, estimated to be between 9 and 10 feet long, feeding on a sea lion carcass. The activity occurred in the surf line at Sunset Beach.

"In addition to the inherent danger posed by a great white shark in the area, the risk increases when they are actively feeding on large food sources," officials explained via social media.

The water will remain closed for a 48-hour period. The closure extends for one mile in each direction from North Pacific Avenue and 12th Street.

Dig deeper:

Last week, a surfing competition was temporarily paused due to a shark sighting. 

RELATED: Shark sighting in Huntington Beach temporarily pauses popular surfing competition

The Source: This story was written with information from Huntington Beach city officials. 

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