Huntington Beach workplace shooting leaves 1 injured, officials say

The Brief A shooting investigation remains active in Huntington Beach. The shooting occurred outside a business at Springdale Street and Skylab Road. One person was taken to an area hospital.



A shooting outside California Closets was under investigation in Huntington Beach, officials said.

What we know:

The shooting was reported outside California Closets, located at the intersection of Springdale Street and Skylab Road.

Aerial images from SkyFOX showed a heavy presence of Huntington Beach Police officers at the scene. They were initially called to the scene following a disturbance in the area.

SkyFOX over the scene of a shooting in Huntington Beach on the morning of Monday, Aug. 18.

One person was taken to an area hospital and their condition was unknown.

At this stage of the investigation, officials do not believe this was a random incident.

The public is being asked to avoid the area.

Authorities said the scene is secure and there is no threat to the community.

What they're saying:

A source told FOX 11 the suspect may have been a recently terminated employee.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear if the shooter was in custody.

Information about the shooting victim was not available.