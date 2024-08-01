Huntington Beach Mayor taking action to stop California's controversial gender notification ban

The Mayor of Huntington Beach hopes to pass an ordinance declaring the city a "Parents’ Right to Know City," in opposition to recently passed Assembly Bill 1955.

"There’s no other bond more sacred than the parent to child bond," said Mayor Gracey Van Der Mark. "Sacramento is interfering and getting in the middle of that."

In mid-July California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed AB 1955 into law. The new law prevents schools from requiring educators to tell parents their child’s gender identity or expression when it opposes their biological sex.

"The Governor can raise his children the way he wants," said Van Der Mark. "I will raise my children the way I want. They’re our children and it’s our choice. He needs to stick his nose out of our business."

The mayor wrote out a press release detailing her intentions of declaring Huntington Beach a "Parents’ Right to Know City." In the announcement she says she wants "no educator stand[ing] in the way of informing parents of their child’s gender identity or gender expression.

On Thursday, FOX 11 asked voters in Huntington Beach how they feel about the possible ordinance.

"It has nothing to do with the welfare of city life," said one Huntington Beach resident. "It’s just that sick MAGA mindset."

"The kids should go to their parents first rather than a teacher," said another resident. "I don’t believe it’s safe to have a teacher hold my secrets."

FOX 11 also spoke with Huntington Beach Councilman Dan Kalmick about the Mayor’s proposed ordinance.

"This is ridiculous and a very weird agenda item," said Kalmick. "It’s another ridiculous piece of theater that doesn’t do anything for the residents of Huntington Beach but will cost us money because it opens us up to litigation."

Kalmick believes if the ordinance passed it would have little to no impact.

"Municipal governments don’t manage schools in California, the State of California does," said Kalmick. "It’s a school issue and I think it’s important we protect our LGBTQ. This effectively creates another circus in Huntington Beach."

Van Der Mark plans to bring the item up in Tuesday’s council meeting. In addition, she hopes other cities initiate similar ordinances.

"He’s saying it’s none of our business," said Van Der Mark. "We’re going to make it our business. Any law that’s passed in Sacramento affects any one of our residents. If there’s one issue that should bring us together, it’s parental rights. We’re happy to be the tip of the spear."