Huntington Beach crash: Suspect accused of striking 3 cyclists arrested on suspicion of DUI

The Brief A 43-year-old woman from Long Beach is facing several charges after a deadly hit-and-run crash in Huntington Beach. The victim who died at the scene was identified as 45-year-old Eric John Williams, of Garden Grove. Two other cyclists were taken to the hospital in serious condition.



The suspect and victim involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Huntington Beach involving a group of cyclists were identified by authorities.

What we know:

Officials with the Huntington Beach Police Department said the suspect, identified as 43-year-old Amber Calderon of Long Beach, allegedly struck three bicyclists on Newland Street just before 7 a.m. Monday, Oct. 20.

One cyclist, identified by authorities as 45-year-old Eric John Williams from Garden Grove, was pronounced dead at the scene. The two other cyclists were taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Calderon, who was driving a gold 2006 Mercedes E-Class, was found about a half a mile away from the scene after she stopped.

She was arrested on suspicion of felony hit-and-run, gross vehicular manslaughter, felony DUI and possession of narcotics.