Bicyclist killed in Huntington Beach crash; driver arrested

The Brief One person was killed and two others were seriously injured when a vehicle struck three bicyclists Monday morning in Huntington Beach. The incident occurred around 6:45 a.m. at the intersection of PCH and Beach Boulevard. The driver, a 43-year-old woman from Long Beach, was arrested about half a mile after she stopped.



One person was killed and two others were seriously injured after a driver struck three bicyclists Monday morning in Huntington Beach, according to police.

What we know:

Huntington Beach police say the driver of a gold 2006 Mercedes E-class struck three bicyclists near Newland Street just before 7 a.m. One cyclist died at the scene, while two others were taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Police and fire crews quickly responded, closing off Pacific Coast Highway between Newland and Beach Boulevard as they treated the victims and began clearing the scene. The closure has caused major traffic delays in the area.

The driver, a 43-year-old woman from Long Beach, was found about half a mile after she stopped.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of felony hit-and-run, gross vehicular manslaughter, and possession of narcotics.

Police said they are not looking for any additional suspects involved in the incident.

Investigators are working to determine whether other factors such as the heavy fog played a role in the deadly crash.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the identities of the victims. The conditions of the two bicyclists are unknown.

It’s also unclear how long the section of Pacific Coast Highway will remain closed as the investigation continues.