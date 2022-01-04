Hunter Lewis: Hope dwindling in search for missing CSULB student

The search for a missing 21-year-old Cal State Long Beach student has sadly turned into a recovery mission following a grim discovery.

Pieces of a canoe were found on Trinidad Bay in Humboldt County are spelling out a tragic ending, according to the missing student's dad.

Hunter Lewis, a junior studying aerospace engineering who had already been accepted to NASA's PoSSUM Space Academy, was in the middle of setting up the clues for an elaborate three-day scavenger hunt when he disappeared.

The aspiring astronaut had been setting out on climbing adventures and scavenger hunts since he was a little boy. Lewis had planned this particular event for more than two years. It included mathematic clues, repelling down mountains, cyphers and more.

Over a hundred people were following the Lost Lewis Treasure on Instagram. He was also featured in filmmaker Nathan Tung's documentary about getting his pilot license. Those interested in checking out Tung's work can click here.

Coast Guard search teams have been searching for him, but are losing hope. The area where the last clue was being set up has remnants of a cano, and a box Hunter’s father had given him when he solved his first hunt as a boy has washed ashore.

His family is losing hope of finding the young man alive. A GoFundMe page has been set up by a school friend while the Trinidad, CA Search for Hunter Lewis Facebook page has over 2,000 followers.

"What he did was so epic, but I didn’t want him to become the treasure I had to find," says his father, Corey Hunter, who adds that he is overwhelmed at the support from so many people.

"My son was a good man, such a life source," Corey Hunder adds.

