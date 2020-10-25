Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Watch
from TUE 3:00 AM PDT until TUE 9:00 AM PDT, Antelope Valley
9
Red Flag Warning
from MON 5:00 AM PDT until TUE 6:00 PM PDT, Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles, Ventura County Coast
Red Flag Warning
from MON 12:00 AM PDT until TUE 6:00 PM PDT, Los Angeles County Mountains / Angeles National Forest, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Ventura County coastal valleys, Ventura County Interior Valleys
High Wind Warning
from SUN 11:00 PM PDT until TUE 3:00 PM PDT, Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range
High Wind Warning
from SUN 11:00 PM PDT until TUE 12:00 PM PDT, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area
High Wind Watch
from MON 11:00 AM PDT until MON 11:00 PM PDT, Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley
Red Flag Warning
from MON 2:00 AM PDT until TUE 6:00 PM PDT, Orange County Inland, Riverside County Mountains-Including The San Jacinto Ranger District Of The San Bernardino National Forest, San Bernardino County Mountains including The Mountain Top and Front Country Ranger Districts of the San Bernardino National Forest, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys - The Inland Empire, Santa Ana Mountains-Including The Trabuco Ranger District of the Cleveland National Forest
High Wind Warning
from MON 2:00 AM PDT until TUE 2:00 PM PDT, Orange County Inland, San Bernardino County Mountains, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills
High Wind Warning
from SUN 11:00 PM PDT until MON 3:00 PM PDT, Ventura County coastal valleys, Ventura County Mountains

Hundreds of honks for every run at Dodgers' drive-in

By
Published 
News
FOX 11

Dodger drive in watch party

Dodger fans are cheering on the boys in blue from Dodger Stadium that's been turned into a drive-in watch party!

LOS ANGELES - Hundreds of honks for every run at the Dodgers' drive-in as fans in 1,000 vehicles cheer on the boys in blue in Game 5 of the World Series on Sunday night.

The team decided to turn Elysian Park at Dodger Stadium into a drive-in movie theater a couple of weeks ago so fans could enjoy the post-season together safely.  

Each ticket to the drive-in costs $75 with a limit of 1,000 vehicles and the event for all seven (if necessary) games are already sold-out.   

RELATED: Continuing coverage of the 2020 World Series

Fans are allowed to watch the game from inside their vehicle or on the bed of a truck but they can’t walk around unless going to the restroom and must be masked up.

No concessions but people are permitted to bring their own non-alcoholic beverages and food.  

The gates to the event open an hour and a half before each game starts and vehicles can park on either side of two 60-foot movie screens to cheer them on.

Let’s go Dodgers!  

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.