Hundreds of honks for every run at Dodgers' drive-in

Hundreds of honks for every run at the Dodgers' drive-in as fans in 1,000 vehicles cheer on the boys in blue in Game 5 of the World Series on Sunday night.

The team decided to turn Elysian Park at Dodger Stadium into a drive-in movie theater a couple of weeks ago so fans could enjoy the post-season together safely.

Each ticket to the drive-in costs $75 with a limit of 1,000 vehicles and the event for all seven (if necessary) games are already sold-out.

RELATED: Continuing coverage of the 2020 World Series

Fans are allowed to watch the game from inside their vehicle or on the bed of a truck but they can’t walk around unless going to the restroom and must be masked up.

No concessions but people are permitted to bring their own non-alcoholic beverages and food.

Advertisement

The gates to the event open an hour and a half before each game starts and vehicles can park on either side of two 60-foot movie screens to cheer them on.

Let’s go Dodgers!

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.