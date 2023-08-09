Human remains found in Malibu Canyon

An investigation is underway after human remains were discovered in an area of Malibu Canyon Monday.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the skeletal remains were found by two hikers in an area part of Malibu Creek State Park described as "extremely rugged with heavy foliage."

Additionally, authorities said a "destroyed vehicle" that was "marked approximately a year and a half ago" was found close to the remains.

SUGGESTED:

Right now authorities are investigating if the remains are linked to the vehicle.

Homicide investigators are on scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).