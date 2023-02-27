Human remains found at Port of LA

article

Authorities are investigating a gruesome discovery after human remains were found at the Port of Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call to the port around 4:40 p.m. Monday. As of late Monday night, there's no official word on who the person was.

There's also few details on the age, gender, body condition, or cause of the death prior to the body discovery.

As of late Monday night, a suspect has not been identified in the death investigation. It is also unknown if foul play is suspected in the person's death.