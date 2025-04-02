Human remains found in Altadena confirmed to be Eaton Fire victim

The Brief Human remains were found in Altadena on Wednesday, confirmed to be someone who died in the Eaton Fire. 30 people have died in the Eaton and Palisades fires, combined. So far, 24 of the 30 fire victims have been identified.



County officials found human remains in Altadena on Wednesday that were confirmed to be related to January's Eaton Fire. With their death, now 30 people have been confirmed killed by the Eaton and Palisades fires, combined.

Human remains found

What we know:

Officials with the LA County Department of Medical Examiner were called out to Boston Street in Altadena on Wednesday after reports of potentially human remains.

After the Special Operations Response Team investigated the remains, they determined they were human, and that the person had died in the Eaton Fire.

30 killed in California wildfires

By the numbers:

With the death confirmed on Wednesday, 30 people have now been killed by the Eaton and Palisades fires, combined.

Eighteen people have died in the Eaton fire in Altadena and Pasadena, while 12 were killed in the Palisades Fire, according to the Medical Examiner's office.

Of those identified, the ages of the dead range from 32 to 95 years old.

So far, 24 of the now 30 fire victims have been identified.

How officials ID remains

What we don't know:

The Medical Examiner's office has not yet identified the remains, and says that identification may take "considerable time," the office says.

The office says it uses many different methods to identify remains in the fires.

Because of their condition, the remains have to be identified using things like dental records, DNA or even radiographs to search for prosthetics.